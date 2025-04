PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they had arrested two men on child sex crimes charges.

22-year-old Johnathan Butler of the Chatham area has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. 32-year-old Shawn Jones of the Blairs area has been charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

Recommended Videos

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.