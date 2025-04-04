Roanoke College dedicates memorial to enslaved laborers

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College dedicated a sculpture to enslaved laborers on Friday evening at their campus.

The memorial, titled “Authors and Architects,” was designed by artist Sandy Williams IV, and has been a culmination of over 10 years of work.

“The ‘Authors and Architects’ memorial on our campus is a meaningful tribute and a powerful reminder of the 829 enslaved individuals who, at great sacrifice, helped create what Roanoke College is today. We take time to acknowledge that all community members, past, present and future, will have benefitted from their lives.” Frank Shushok Jr., President of Roanoke College

The memorial is located at 226 Maxey Way in Salem. The bronze sculpture includes hundreds of stacked books, many of which are embossed with the names of enslaved people with ties to the school’s history, the College said.