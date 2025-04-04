Dramatic crash simulation by first responders serves as wake-up call for high school students ahead of prom night

HENRY CO., Va. – As prom weekend approaches, first responders in Henry County are delivering a crucial message to high school students about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving. 10 News was present for a dramatic crash reenactment at Bassett High School that looked—and sounded—just like a real crash.

Students at Bassett High School watched as first responders rushed to the scene, pulling their classmates from wrecked cars and checking on those who appeared unresponsive.

But this was not merely a demonstration; it was a wake-up call.

“It’s one of those things you don’t ever want to be a part of, but it’s a realization that it could happen, and you don’t want that to happen to any of your students,” said Michael Minter, Jr, principal at Bassett High School. “I’ve lost students before in my 25 years, and I never want to lose another one.”

Prom season brings celebration—but also serious risks. That’s why first responders made this reenactment as real and raw as possible. For senior Brianna Taylor, who participated in the simulation, the experience hit especially close to home.

Prom season brings celebration—but also serious risks. That’s why first responders made this reenactment as real and raw as possible. For senior Brianna Taylor, who participated in the simulation, the experience hit especially close to home.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“At first, I felt like I was on the fence about it because I did lose someone to an accident not too long ago, so it’s kind of an emotional experience,” Taylor said. “But just the awareness part of it is what’s keeping me going.”

The emotional weight of the scene was heavy, especially knowing it could happen to any of them.

“I also hope it shows people to not take it as a joke or anything,” said senior Heaven Brown. “I hope it shows them this is real, and it can happen to anybody. Even if you think you can be on your phone while driving and you’re fine, you don’t know what someone else is doing or if you hit something in the road. Anything could cause you to crash.”

The demonstration served another purpose: recruitment. First responders hope that high school students see them at work and consider pursuing careers in the field.

“Right now, volunteerism is not doing that well,” said Dustin Elgin. “All of the volunteers in the county are struggling at the moment, so we need all the help we can get, and that help comes from our younger generation.”

Students got a glimpse of what’s at stake—and what could be lost. For some, the experience was difficult; for all, it was unforgettable.