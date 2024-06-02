Roanoke non-profit hosts weekend long fundraiser

Roanoke – Hundreds of people were movin’ and groovin’ at a Roanoke non-profit’s biggest event of the year.

The Humble Hustle, a Roanoke based non-profit hosts their “Not Your Average Weekend”

Three fun filled days to fundraise for life changing programs supporting kids in our area.

On Saturday, they put on the ”Not Your Average Festival”

“Trying to bring the community together something fun to do to kick off the summer,” Taylor Bush, Account Executive for The Humble Hustle said.

Humble hustle helps kids like Bryson Mackey who’s been a part of the program for over 5 years.

“It just helps me get away from a lot of problems in my community because there are a lot of things going on right now, especially in this day of age that most people can’t really do about it themselves. So, to help me with that, doing things outside of my comfort zone helps me spread my creativity really well,” Mackey said.

Over a dozen vendors spread across Wasena Park with the main focus all on the stage, bringing in the live music and good vibes.

“Every touch point where you spend money is going directly back to the humble hustle for their outdoor recreation programs, their pretty humble program which helps young women learn different skills and entrepreneurial business so all of it is definitely to give back,” Bush said.

The Humble Hustle relies on events like this to keep operations going throughout the year.

“So that all the student has to do is sign up meet us wherever we are meeting and then we take care of the rest from there we do the transportation we always have lunch and water and whatever equipment is needed, fishing climbing,” Tasia Vandervegt, Director of Programming and Initiatives for Humble Hustle said.

The fun doesn’t stop there, Sunday the humble hustle will wrap up their weekend with Rhythm and Brews at Golden Cactus.