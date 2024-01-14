Sallis scores 21 points to lead the way for Wake Forest past Virginia 66-47

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Hunter Sallis scored a season-high 21 points and Andrew Carr recorded a double-double and Wake Forest used the second half to distance itself from Virginia in a 66-47 win on Saturday.

Sallis, in his second year at Wake Forest after transferring from Gonzaga, finished 8-for-13 shooting including 5 for 8 from 3-point range. Carr scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Kevin Miller scored 14 points for Wake Forest. Efton Reid III scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots for the Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC).

Wake Forest shot 25 for 50 overall and 10 for 21 from 3-point range.

Reece Beekman was the lone Cavalier in double figures with 10 points and shot 3 for 12. The Cavaliers shot 16 for 57 (28.1%) including 4 for 12 (33.3%) from 3-point range.

The Demon Deacons led 27-21 at halftime and started the second half outscoring Virginia 10-2 in the first 3:35 for a 37-23 advantage and stayed up by double figures for the remainder. Wake Forest continued to extend the margin and led 52-35 with 7:34 left.

In its five defeats Virginia (11-5, 2-3) has lost by an average of 20.8 points. Virginia entered having won 10 of its last 11 games against Wake Forest and had a five-game road win streak in the series.

Virginia hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Wake Forest travels to face North Carolina State on Tuesday.