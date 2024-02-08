Area stars shine during National Signing Day

Roanoke/Daleville/Danville – In Danville, the GW Danville Eagles held a signing ceremony for four graduating Eagle football players. The group was led by safety Kemori Dixon. He’s headed into the ACC – to Boston College. Fellow defensive back, corner Ishaun Myers heads to Louisburg. Meanwhile. running back Darrell Mabin and defensive back Josh Pritchete will both play at Wingate in North Carolina.

The Eagles tradition ... continues.

“This is a huge class for us as far as --signed four guys! So hopefully the trend continues and these guys who are young look up to the older guys and following their footsteps the way they’ve done for the last four years,” Head Eagles coach Nick Anderson.

In Daleville, Lord Botetourt with another solid class from coach Jamie Harless’s team. AD Tim Fulton was running the proceedings this afternoon. Offensive lineman Noah Glenn heads to the University of Charleston in West Virginia. And the Cavaliers pipeline to VMI continues. The likes of running back Zion Woody and teammate – the highly decorated dual-threat quarterback Jakari Nicely will be Keydets. And hats off to another offensive lineman DJ Toliver to Brown of the Ivy League.

“I felt like the family bond that I share with my parents and my family as well as I did their Brown University and with our football program you know thanks to them and then pushing myself as well as everyone around me. I was able to get where I am today,” Toliver said.

At North Cross School seven more seniors had their official athletic signing day celebration!! The event makes 10 out of 54 Raider seniors go on to play sports at the next level!

Running back “Kam” Johnson signed with Virginia Military Institute to play football. Teammates Moritz Mittendorfer is headed to Dickinson College to play football and Jerel Rhodes will head to Butler University. Alex Dickenson will head to Radford University to run cross country and track. Jadyn Rhodes will move on to nearby Hollins University to run track. Vivian Pickeral is off Washington and Lee University for swimming Ashton Cornett moves on to Bridgewater College to play lacrosse.

“It’s very good to see obviously we have kids football swimming lacrosse, cross country track and field for us though it’s really it’s about the person. You know these kids are really good student-athletes and they wouldn’t be in the situation if they didn’t have the grades and the athletic performance as well, North Cross Athletic Director Jeremy Eubank said.

Other local signees include Christiansburg’s Jeremiah Thompson to Concord, and at Liberty Christian Academy Tyler Murray heads to Mercer, Weston Woodward to Liberty and Peyton Michols to VMI from the Class 3 State champions.