Spencer Dinwiddie to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, AP source says

Spencer Dinwiddie plans to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The point guard was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived. He will become a free agent and is eligible to sign a new contract once he clears waivers.

He made up his mind before then, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no contract can be signed yet.

Dinwiddie's plans were first reported by The Athletic.

Dinwiddie started 48 games this season for the Nets, averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 assists. He had returned for his second stint in Brooklyn just before last year's trade deadline, coming from Dallas as part of the package for Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks were also believed to be interested in a reunion with Dinwiddie, who attended their game against the Knicks in New York on Thursday night.

But the 30-year-old Dinwiddie instead is heading to the city where he was born and graduated from William Howard Taft High School. The Lakers weren't able to upgrade their roster with any trades before Thursday's deadline but will score quickly in the buyout market.

He figures to back up D'Angelo Russell, a former teammate in Brooklyn who scored 30 points Friday in a 139-122 victory over New Orleans with Dinwiddie in attendance sitting next to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

