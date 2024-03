BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies and Marshall Thundering Herd battled it out in Cassell Coliseum in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Friday’s game comes after an announcement on Thursday that the Hokies’ all-star player Liz Kitley will not be playing in the tournament due to a torn ACL injury.

The Hokies came out on top, defeating the Thundering Herd, 92-49.