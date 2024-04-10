Glenvar girls, Salem boys earn wins on soccer pitch

SALEM, Va. – In high school soccer action Tuesday night, the Glenvar girls earned a 1-0 Three Rivers District win over visiting Radford. In a match up that’s seen some epic battles in years past, it came down to stout defensive play in the second half. Both goaltenders made scoring nearly impossible as the Highlanders earned their seventh consecutive win over the Bobcats.

In boys River Ridge District action, Salem fended off Christiansburg for a 3-2 home win. The Spartans held a 2-1 lead at halftime and added to it after Anthony Rugama Canales scored a goal in the 48th minute.

In the last five minutes of the match, the Blue Demons stepped up their intensity and sense of urgency. It resulted in multiple shots on goal with Jamison French netting one home. Despite nearly making the game-tying goal, Christiansburg fell short. Salem earned the 3-2 home victory.