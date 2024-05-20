REGION WINNING! Lynchburg walks off to advance to DIII baseball super regionals

CLEVELAND, OH – The Lynchburg Hornets walked off in their victory over Case Western Reserve to clinch the Regional Championship.

Case Western tied the game up in the top of the ninth, but Joe Munitz hit a groundout that brought Josh Gjormand home for the win.

Recommended Videos

LYNCHBURG WINS!



The Hornets walk it off on Case Western Reserve with a fielder’s choice from Joe Munitz in the ninth!



The defending national champs are headed to the super regional! #WonNation #d3baseball pic.twitter.com/q5UAHTMrzu — Lynchburg Sports (@lynhornets) May 19, 2024

The Hornets now advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row. They will play La Verne in the next round on Friday, May 24th with the location TBD.