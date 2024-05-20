68º
REGION WINNING! Lynchburg walks off to advance to DIII baseball super regionals

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg Hornets, Baseball, College, Division III
Lynchburg Hornets win Regional (Caroline Gerke, Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

CLEVELAND, OH – The Lynchburg Hornets walked off in their victory over Case Western Reserve to clinch the Regional Championship.

Case Western tied the game up in the top of the ninth, but Joe Munitz hit a groundout that brought Josh Gjormand home for the win.

The Hornets now advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row. They will play La Verne in the next round on Friday, May 24th with the location TBD.

