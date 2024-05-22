North Cross sends two hockey athletes to next level

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, Lennon Kuehl and Maddox Haskins both committed to play hockey at the next level. Lennon will be attending Denison University and Maddox will head to Rochester Institute of Technology.

This makes 12 total seniors from North Cross heading to play their sports in college. Athletic Director Jeremy Eubank says signing day always sets a great example.

“I think its been a very good message in the fact that if you do the right things, as far as academically, socially, and time management becomes a big part,” Eubank said. “To me, this has been a true testament, this senior class, in what we expect our student athletes to do moving forward.”