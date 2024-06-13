4 Virginians who have qualified for Paris Olympics so far

The Olympic rings are displayed on the Eiffel Tower Friday, June 7, 2024 in Paris. The Paris Olympics organizers on Friday unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. (AP Photo//Thomas Padilla)

With the Olympics now less than 50 days in Paris, the entire roster for Team USA is quickly coming into shape.

More will qualify to represent the U.S. in the coming weeks — especially with the swimming and track and field trials taking place — but as of now, there are four athletes from Virginia who will head to Paris to compete in their respective sports. Here is a quick summary of those four:

Recommended Videos

Will Coleman

A 41-year-old native of Gordonsville, Coleman will compete in his second Olympics in equestrian.

Claire Collins

The 27-year-old from McLean will compete in rowing as a member of the U.S. women’s eight squad.

Hadley Husisian

A native of Oakton, Husisian will turn 21 on the day of the opening ceremony, July 26. She will be in Paris to compete in fencing.

Christian Tabash

The 25-year-old native of Alexandria will compete in the rowing competition in Paris as a member of the men’s eight crew.