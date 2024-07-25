Foul Check Episode 19: Pole Vaulting with Olympian Bridget Williams

Listen to our sports podcast Foul Check with Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson.

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2024 Paris Olympics are right around the corner!

Brooke and Eric are joined by Olympian Bridget Williams, a UVA alum and pole vaulter who will compete for Team USA. They talk the mechanics of the sport, Bridget’s journey to Paris, and the importance of believing in yourself.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com