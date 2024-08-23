66º
Foul Check Episode 20: Cornerbacks with Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Derek “Cheetah” Jones

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Listen to our sports podcast Foul Check with Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

WELCOME BACK! After a quick Olympic break, Brooke and Eric are ready to go with another Foul Check episode.

This week, the duo are joined by Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Derek “Cheetah” Jones. They talk about what it means to be a strong leader of men, the origin of the name Cheetah, and the ins and outs of the secondary and cornerbacks.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

