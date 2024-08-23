Foul Check Episode 20: Cornerbacks with Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Derek “Cheetah” Jones

Listen to our sports podcast Foul Check with Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson.

WELCOME BACK! After a quick Olympic break, Brooke and Eric are ready to go with another Foul Check episode.

This week, the duo are joined by Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Derek “Cheetah” Jones. They talk about what it means to be a strong leader of men, the origin of the name Cheetah, and the ins and outs of the secondary and cornerbacks.

Listen here:

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com