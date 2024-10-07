Thunderstorm delays start of Sunday night showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott works out prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
PITTSBURGH – The threat of severe weather has delayed the start of the Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.
A line of thunderstorms was rolling through the area around Acrisure Stadium around the time of the scheduled 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.
The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.
