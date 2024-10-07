Skip to main content
Thunderstorm delays start of Sunday night showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh

Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott works out prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields works out prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott works out prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, talks to defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott works out prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

PITTSBURGH – The threat of severe weather has delayed the start of the Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.

A line of thunderstorms was rolling through the area around Acrisure Stadium around the time of the scheduled 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.

The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

