Sports

Brock Purdy throws for 3 TDs and the 49ers beat the Seahawks 36-24 to move atop division

Anne M. Peterson

Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) nuns during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. males catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) reacts after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers' Malik Mustapha (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle.

SEATTLE – Brock Purdy threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers never trailed in a 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Deebo Samuel had a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown and finished with three catches for 102 yards for the defending NFC champions (3-3), who moved into a tie with Seattle (3-3) for first place in the NFC West after an uneven start to the season.

George Kittle added five receptions for 58 yards and two scores for the 49ers, who beat the Seahawks for a sixth straight time. Kyle Juszczyk added a late TD run for the 49ers, and he and Kittle both celebrated their scores by leaping into the stands to embrace their wives, who were sitting together in the first row.

Matthew Wright, who joined San Francisco earlier this week to replace injured kicker Jake Moody, had a trio of first half-field goals from 25, 41 and 35 yards.

Geno Smith passed for 312 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice, and the Seahawks lost their third straight after a 3-0 start under new coach Mike Macdonald.

