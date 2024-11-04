Skip to main content
No. 5 UCLA women overcome slow start to beat No. 17 Louisville 66-59 in Paris

Jerome Pugmire

Associated Press

UCLA forward Timea Gardiner, left, tries a shot against Louisville's forward Elif Istanbulluoglu, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
UCLA players celebrate after their victory in an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
UCLA coach Cori Close reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Louisville coach Jeff Walz watches during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
UCLA forward Angela Dugalic, left, controls the ball against Louisville guard Imari Berri, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
UCLA center Lauren Betts and Louisville's guard Tajianna Roberts (22) battle for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
UCLA center Lauren Betts, right, blocks a shot by Louisville forward Nyla Harris, second from right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
UCLA forward Angela Dugalic, left, dribbles as Louisville guard Imari Berri, right, defends, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Louisville forward Mackenly Randolph looks on during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Spectators attend an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Louisville, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
UCLA center Lauren Betts knocks the ball away from Louisville's guard Tajianna Roberts (22) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Louisville forward Nyla Harris, left, drives UCLA's forward Timea Gardiner (30) defends during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

UCLA forward Timea Gardiner, left, tries a shot against Louisville's forward Elif Istanbulluoglu, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS – Lauren Betts had 18 points and four blocks as No. 5 UCLA beat No. 17 Louisville 66-59 in the second match of a season-opening doubleheader in France on Monday.

Timea Gardiner had 15 points and Londynn Jones contributed 13 for UCLA.

Tajianna Roberts had a game-high 21 points for Louisville, which opened up an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter but then proved wasteful in attack.

Louisville was 6 of 29 from 3-point range compared to 8 of 23 for UCLA. Gardiner made five of them and Jones was a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The 8,000-capacity Adidas Arena, home to the men’s Paris Basketball team, was just over half full for the second game.

Earlier Monday, No. 3 Southern California scored in the final seconds to beat Mississippi 68-66.

Takeaways

UCLA: The imposing physicality of Betts and Gardiner on defense did much to contain Louisville's speedy attacks. The standout pair also combined at the other end for Gardiner's neat 3-pointer from wide right late in the game.

Louisville: Louisville had some good scoring bursts but could not sustain them long enough to put UCLA under significant pressure.

Key moment

Betts found Jones with a cross-court pass for a 3-pointer on the second-quarter buzzer, as UCLA took a 32-29 halftime lead to stem Louisville’s momentum.

Key stat

75 — Betts' shooting percentage, making nine of her 12 shots.

Up Next

Louisville has a short turnaround before hosting Southern Indiana on Friday and UCLA is at home to Colgate at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

