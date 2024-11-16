Charley Hull makes more birdies for more vacation time and a 2-shot lead over Nelly Korda

Charley Hull of England hits her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the The Annika golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

BELLEAIR, Fla. – Charley Hull made five birdies Friday for a 4-under 66 that gave her a two-shot lead and an extra day of her offseason holiday, along with a weekend date with Nelly Korda at The Annika.

Hull, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago to end a two-year winless drought, pulled away with three birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine at Pelican Golf Club.

Korda, playing for the first time in nearly two months because of a minor neck injury, started with a bogey and finished with back-to-back birdies in her round of 68. She was two shots behind and will be in the final group with Hull.

As for that holiday?

Turns out Hull made a bet with her boyfriend that she could add one extra day to her vacation to Europe for every round she makes five birdies. She made seven birdies Thursday.

“I played pretty solid," Hull said. "It was quite windy, so quite tricky. Yeah, made five birdies today so extra day on holiday.”

Alexa Pano made nine birdies before her round ended with a double bogey. It still was good enough for a 64 that left her three shots behind, along with Jin Hee Im (65), Wichanee Meechai (66) and Mi Hyang Lee (68).

Pano is at No. 66 in the Race to CME Globe. This is the final tournament to be among the top 60 who qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship next week, where the winner of the season finale gets $4 million.

Lee is at No. 59 and took a big step toward making sure she is down the Gulf coast in Naples.

But the attention for the weekend is at the top — Hull, the carefree character from England who has found a big dose of confidence, and Korda, the best in women's golf who took time to join other athletes posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

“I always enjoy playing with Charley. She’s always a fun time. Hopefully, we give a good show,” Korda said.

Hull was at 10-under 130.

The wind was strong enough that Korda's main goal was to try to keep her shots pin-high. Add that to slick greens, and she did well for another 66.

“They're slick, yeah. It’s like putting on ice almost,” Korda said. “They’re doing a really good job with the golf course, especially with the wind and how slick the greens are. I feel like when the greens get that firm and fast the wind actually plays a bigger role in the putts because it seems to just kind of play with the putt a little bit more.”

Gabby Lopez of Mexico came into the week at No. 61 in the Race to CME Globe and posted a 66 to join the group in a tie for eighth at 5-under 135, five shots behind. Also at 135 was Carlota Ciganda, a Solheim Cup regular from Spain who is at No. 63.

Also at stake this week is keeping a full LPGA card for the 100. Yuri Yoshida came into the week at No. 100 and missed the cut. Also missing the cut was former major champion Hyo Joo Kim, who was at No. 58 on the points list and might not make it to the final week.

