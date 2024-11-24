Thitikul finishes eagle-birdie to claim CME Group Tour Championship and win record $4M prize

Jeeno Thitikul tees off on the ninth hole during the final round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

Down by two with two holes to play, Jeeno Thitikul knew exactly what was needed to capture the biggest prize in women's golf history.

And another eagle-birdie finish — for the second straight day — made it happen.

Recommended Videos

Thitikul won the record-setting $4 million first-place check by capturing the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday. It's the biggest money prize in women’s golf history, bigger than even the winner’s shares in three of the four men’s major championships this year.

Thitikul shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday and finished the week at 22 under, one shot ahead of Angel Yin (66). Yin had a two-shot lead walking to the 17th tee, only to wind up settling for the $1 million runner-up check.

The win and the massive check came down to the 18th hole, Thitikul and Yin tied at 21 under after a back-and-forth day atop the leaderboard — both knowing a mistake would likely come with a $3 million cost.

Thitkul had a two-shot lead after three holes; Yin had a two-shot lead with two holes left. Neither was safe; Yin birdied and Thitikul bogeyed the par-4 fourth for a tie at 16 under, and Thitikul eagled the par-5 17th to pull into a tie with Yin at 21 under.

They both hit the fairway on 18. Thitikul's approach was nearly perfect, stopping about 5 feet from the cup. Yin's response stopped maybe 15 feet away, giving Thitkul the edge as they walked up the fairway.

Yin's birdie putt just missed. Thitikul's was dead center. And history was hers.

She already had clinched a $1 million bonus this week through the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge, a competition based on how players score on a designated hole each week. In the end, it wound up as a whopping $5 million week for the 21-year-old from Thailand — and going 8 under over the four days on the Nos. 17 and 18 at Tiburon Golf Club made it happen.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf