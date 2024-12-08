Baltimore Orioles reach $49.5M, 3-year deal with OF Tyler O'Neill, AP source says

FILE - Boston Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill celebrates after his game-winning three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $49.5 million, three-year contract with outfielder Tyler O'Neill, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to the AP on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

O'Neill is set to make $16.5 million in each of the next three seasons. He can opt out after 2025.

The 29-year-old O'Neill hit .241 with 31 homers and 61 RBIs last season for Boston. It was his first year with the Red Sox after spending his first six big league campaigns with St. Louis.

O'Neill can play both corner outfield spots, which could be crucial if the Orioles lose switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander in free agency. It's also helpful that O'Neill bats from the right side. Baltimore star Gunnar Henderson bats left-handed, and so do Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad and Cedric Mullins.

O'Neill's power is an asset, but his durability is a concern. Leg problems and a concussion limited him to 113 games last season, and that was actually the second-most of his career. He played 138 in 2021, when he set career highs in batting average (.286), homers (34), RBIs (80) and steals (15).

He received comeback player of the year honors in the American League this year in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. He had played only 72 games in 2023 and the Cardinals traded him to the Red Sox.

In his first game with Boston, O'Neill homered on his fifth straight opening day, a big league record.

O'Neill won Gold Gloves in 2020 and 2021.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.