Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
39º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Foul Check Episode 23: Women’s wrestling with Lord Botetourt’s Serenity Shearer

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Foul Check, Sports

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Brooke and Eric sit down with Lord Botetourt wrestler Serenity Shearer to learn more about women’s wrestling and its rise in the Commonwealth and beyond. They discuss acceptance in the sport, difficulty in competing against boys, and being a fearless trailblazer for high school wrestlers.

Brooke also has opinions on Valentine’s Day and being single during the holidays, the nasty weather we’ve been having, and wrapping up the winter sports season.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS