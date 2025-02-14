Foul Check Episode 23: Women’s wrestling with Lord Botetourt’s Serenity Shearer

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Brooke and Eric sit down with Lord Botetourt wrestler Serenity Shearer to learn more about women’s wrestling and its rise in the Commonwealth and beyond. They discuss acceptance in the sport, difficulty in competing against boys, and being a fearless trailblazer for high school wrestlers.

Brooke also has opinions on Valentine’s Day and being single during the holidays, the nasty weather we’ve been having, and wrapping up the winter sports season.

