Raducanu loses to Muchova after a spectator is ejected in Dubai

DUBAI – Emma Raducanu lost to Karolina Muchova after an emotional first set in which a spectator was ejected at the Dubai Championships.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion appeared to be in tears as she went to the umpire’s chair after the second game Tuesday and her second-round match was briefly paused on Court 2.

After speaking to the umpire, who immediately called tournament organizers, Raducanu stood in a small space between the official’s chair and courtside screening for a few seconds before Muchova moved over to console her.

Raducanu then picked up a towel, wiped her face, nodded and continued the match.

The British player rallied from 4-0 down to force a tiebreaker but eventually lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Muchova.

Organizers of the women’s tour issued a statement later saying Raducanu was approached Monday “by a man who exhibited fixated behavior” in a public space and “this same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday ... and subsequently ejected.”

"He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

The WTA said it was working with Raducanu and her team “to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.”

The 14th-seeded Muchova advanced to a meeting against No. 53-ranked McCartney Kessler, who upset 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-5.

Third-ranked Gauff hadn't fallen to an opponent ranked outside the top 50 since a loss to Sofia Kenin (128th) at Wimbledon in 2023.

Earlier, second-seeded Iga Swiatek beat Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 and will next face Dayana Yastremska for a spot int the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka eliminated Veronia Kudermetova 6-3, 6-4, and defending champion Jasmine Paolini defeated Eva Lys 6-2, 7-5.

Elena Rybakina , Jessica Pegula and Paula Badosa also advanced.

