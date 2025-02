SALEM, Va. – Both Salem girls and boys played Patrick Henry Tuesday in a double header - winner takes home the River Ridge District title.

In the girls game, Gabby Crawley fired off a three pointer with 30 seconds left to take the lead back for Salem. The girls won the title 52-48.

In the boys game, it was back and forth but Salem created some space in the third quarter, winning the title 68-61.

Region play begins next week.