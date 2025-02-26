1st and 10 Trophy Tour: G.W. Danville's Jaden Glenn

DANVILLE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour goes southside to G.W. Danville where one Eagle soared down the field and up the stat sheet.

During week 6 against Magna Vista, running back Jaden glenn had 21 carries for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also lent his talents to special teams adding a 90 yard kick return for score. Glenn proved to be another 1,000 yard rusher as the Eagles won a Piedmont district title and made a region semifinal appearance.

“It was good coming off of last season,” Glenn said. “I knew that I would have a good start in the season from last. I didn’t do too much last season but coming on here starting I did very well.”

“When you’ve got guys like JG who’s not afraid of hard work and show up every day in the weight room, you know, those things are contagious throughout our team and especially for the younger guys like you mentioned before,” said Eagles head coach Nick Anderson. “Setting that example and that leadership goes a long way and it sets the tone for seasons to come.”

Glenn plans to continue playing football at the college level, currently weighing his options.