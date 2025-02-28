WATCH: George Wythe, Fort Chiswell, James River girls advance to region finals

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday night served us region semifinals from across the area. Region 1C girls played their games at Northside High School.

That’s where George Wythe battled Galax. In what was just a one point advantage for the Maroons at halftime, things quickly changed in the second half. George Wythe would outscore Galax 22-7 in the third quarter en route to the 56-38 win.

In the other Region 1C semifinal, Fort Chiswell pulled away from Narrows late to earn the 53-45 victory. So the Maroons and Pioneers will meet for the Region 1C championship on Saturday.

In Region 2C girls action, James River hosted Chatham. The Knights built a 26-9 lead in the third quarter but the Cavaliers mounted a comeback, coming within 5 points of the lead. However, the home court advantage helped in a big way, as James River went on to the 49-40 win to advance to the Region 2C championship where it will face Liberty on Friday night at Roanoke College.

Other semifinal results from Thursday are below.

BOYS:

-Region 1D: Chilhowie def. Eastside 68-61

-Region 2C: Floyd Co. def. Dan River 58-48

Nelson Co. def. Gretna 49-48

GIRLS:

-Region 1C: George Wythe def. Galax 56-38

Fort Chiswell def. Narrows 53-45

-Region 2C: James River def. Chatham 49-40

Liberty def. Gretna 71-41

-Region 3D: Lord Botetourt def. Abingdon 51-40

Staunton River def. Magna Vista 58-43