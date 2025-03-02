WATCH: Lord Botetourt girls, Northside boys, and George Wythe boys and girls all win Region titles Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a busy day on Saturday in our area, with four local teams clinching Region titles.

In Region 3D, the Lord Botetourt girls faced Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River for the third time this season. In the regular season, the series was split. On Saturday, Lord Botetourt the victor in a 45-39 win to claim the Region 3D title. The Cavaliers will host Western Albemarle in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, and Staunton River will be on the road at Spotswood.

On the boys side, reigning Region 3D champions, Northside, faced Carroll County. The Cavaliers hung close most of the game, but in the end it was the Vikings who were too dominant to be stopped. Northside beat the Cavs 65-51 to clinch the Region title. The Vikings will host Western Albemarle and Carroll County will go on the road to Spotswood.

In Region 1C, the George Wythe girls were back in the final and looking for some hardware. The Maroons faced the Fort Chiswell Pioneers for a fourth time this season, victors of the first three meetings. While George Wythe lead for most of the second half, the Pioneers never let them get too far ahead. In the end, the Maroons were able to extend their lead at the free throw line, winning 47-39. They will host JI Burton on Tuesday, and Fort Chiswell will head to Honaker.

Finally, in the boys Region 1C final, George Wythe faced Parry McCluer. A back and forth game for most of the first half ended with the Maroons pulling away, beating the Fighting Blues 75-57. George Wythe will host Chillhowie on Tuesday, and Parry McCluer will travel to Patrick Henry out of the Hogoheegee.