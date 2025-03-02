Skip to main content
Clear icon
28º
Join Insider

Sports

WATCH: Lord Botetourt girls, Northside boys, and George Wythe boys and girls all win Region titles Saturday

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Lord Botetourt Cavaliers, George Wythe Maroons, Northside Vikings, Parry McCluer Fighting Blues, Fort Chiswell Pioneers, Carroll County Cavaliers, Staunton River Golden Eagles, High School, VHSL

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a busy day on Saturday in our area, with four local teams clinching Region titles.

In Region 3D, the Lord Botetourt girls faced Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River for the third time this season. In the regular season, the series was split. On Saturday, Lord Botetourt the victor in a 45-39 win to claim the Region 3D title. The Cavaliers will host Western Albemarle in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, and Staunton River will be on the road at Spotswood.

On the boys side, reigning Region 3D champions, Northside, faced Carroll County. The Cavaliers hung close most of the game, but in the end it was the Vikings who were too dominant to be stopped. Northside beat the Cavs 65-51 to clinch the Region title. The Vikings will host Western Albemarle and Carroll County will go on the road to Spotswood.

In Region 1C, the George Wythe girls were back in the final and looking for some hardware. The Maroons faced the Fort Chiswell Pioneers for a fourth time this season, victors of the first three meetings. While George Wythe lead for most of the second half, the Pioneers never let them get too far ahead. In the end, the Maroons were able to extend their lead at the free throw line, winning 47-39. They will host JI Burton on Tuesday, and Fort Chiswell will head to Honaker.

Finally, in the boys Region 1C final, George Wythe faced Parry McCluer. A back and forth game for most of the first half ended with the Maroons pulling away, beating the Fighting Blues 75-57. George Wythe will host Chillhowie on Tuesday, and Parry McCluer will travel to Patrick Henry out of the Hogoheegee.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Authors
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS