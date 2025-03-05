ACC Women’s Tournament: Virginia tops Pitt 64-50

Virginia during the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Wednesday March 5th, 2025 (Photo by Andrew Hancock/ACC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The ACC Women’s Tournament started Wednesday with the first round of play. The 10th seeded Virginia Cavaliers opened with No. 15 Pittsburgh.

While it was a sloppy start, the Cavaliers found rhythm at the end of the first quarter into the second with a commanding 19-0 run. First-Team All-ACC selection Kymora Johnson led UVA with 17 points and 7 assists in the 64-50 win. Latasha Lattimore played a huge role as well recording a double-double, 12 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks. The Cavaliers finished with 11 as a team.

Pitt had three players finish in double figures, Khadija Fay (15 points), MaKayla Elmore (11 points) and Marley Washenitz (10 points).

Virginia earned its first ACC Tournament win since 2019 and will play No. 7 California in the second round Thursday at 5 p.m. The Cavaliers and Bears met in Charlottesville on February 20, resulting in a 76-70 Cal win.