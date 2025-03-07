Skip to main content
ACC Women's Tournament: Cal rolls past Virginia 75-58

University of California, Berkeley at the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Thursday March 6th, 2025 (Photo by Andrew Hancock/ACC) (Andrew Hancock, Andrew Hancock/ACC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ugonne Onyiah and Marta Suarez each had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Lulu Twidale made four 3-pointers and also scored 16 points and seventh-seeded California defeated 10th-seeded Virginia 75-58 on Thursday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The Golden Bears (25-7) will take on second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Notre Dame in a quarterfinal Friday. The Irish beat Cal at home 91-52 on Feb. 9.

Kayla Williams added 12 points for Cal, which shot 46%, made 9 of 24 3-point tries and was plus-18 on the boards. Cal has its most wins since it won 32 games in 2012-13.

Onyiah scored at the end of the first quarter for an 11-point lead and the Bears stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.

Kymora Johnson had 18 points and rebounds for the Cavaliers (17-15). Paris Clark added 15 points and Breona Hurd 10 before she left with an injury early in the final quarter. Latasha Lattimore, who had a double-double in a first-round win over Pitt, was injured early in a second-quarter fall and was helped off the floor. She did not return.

Cal took a 23-point lead into the fourth quarter and the closest Virginia thereafter was 15.

Suarez and Twidale scored five points each to open the third quarter and Cal quickly expanded a 16-point halftime lead to a game-high 26. The Bears didn’t score for another four minutes and the Cavaliers scored 10 straight points before Twidale ended the run with a baseline 3. Twidale had a trio of 3s in the period that ended with Cal up 62-39.

