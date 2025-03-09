Maughmer, Peter score 21 as Liberty takes down Western Kentucky 90-61 to win Conference USA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Jay Maughmer and Taelon Peter both had 21 points in Liberty’s 90-61 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday that clinched the regular-season Conference USA title for the Flames.

Maughmer also contributed 15 rebounds and six assists for the Flames (25-6, 13-5 Conference USA). Peter added nine rebounds. Brett Decker Jr. shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Khristian Lander led the Hilltoppers (17-14, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Don McHenry added 14 points for Western Kentucky. Jalen Jackson finished with eight points.

With Liberty’s win and a Jacksonville State loss, the Flames earned the Conference USA regular season title and the top seed for the conference tournament next week.

The Liberty women also claimed the top seed and CUSA regular season championship with a 74-70 home win over Western Kentucky. The Flames overcame a double-digit deficit and were paced by 13 made three pointers en route to the win.

The C-USA tournament starts next week in Huntsville, Alabama.