CUSA Women’s Championship: Liberty tops MTSU 53-48

Flames going dancing for the firs time since 2018.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Liberty during a timeout at the CUSA Championship against Middle Tennessee (Gregg Gelmis 256-763-0481, WeRunRacePhotos.com)

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – The Liberty women found themselves in their third consecutive conference tournament championship game Saturday. The Flames had a tough battle with two-time defending champion Middle Tennessee State but ultimately came out on top 53-48.

Both teams stayed close on the scoreboard in the opening quarter with the Flames largest lead only reaching four points, 20-16 entering the second quarter.

It was clear Ta’Mia Scott would be the difference maker for the Blue Raiders. She finished with 23 points.

Liberty did not have the greatest shooting performance, just 30 percent. But defensively they did enough to affect change while Bella Smuda and Emma Hess combined for 24 points. Smuda recorded a double-double, 10 and 13. The Flames built a 41-30 lead towards the end of the third quarter.

MTSU quickly cut it to four, making for a pivotal fourth quarter. Both teams continue struggling from the field but the Flames did enough to claim their first Conference USA championship victory and first conference tournament title since 2018.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

