Zach Chu named next head coach for Radford men’s basketball

RADFORD, Va. – Radford Athletics Director Robert Lineburg announced Zach Chu as the next head coach for the men’s basketball team on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach as the ninth head coach in Highlander basketball history,” an excited Lineburg said. “Having been involved in college athletics and basketball for over 30 years, I have seen the game evolve firsthand. Zach was a member of Chris Mooney’s program at the University of Richmond and has worked alongside some of the most brilliant minds in basketball, including Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. He has also played a pivotal role in the growth of SMU basketball within the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). I am confident that Zach and his staff will bring a modern, innovative approach to Radford while building on the legacy of the great coaches who came before him.”

Chu spent nine years with the NBA and most recently was the Chief Strategist for the SMU men’s basketball team.

“The landscape of intercollegiate athletics is undeniably undergoing rapid change,” Chu said as he reflected on his new role with the Highlanders. “The traditional methods of building a program are far less relevant. I have strong conviction that an analytically driven strategy can create a distinct competitive advantage, particularly when applied end-to-end across a basketball program: from player evaluation, to portal management, to game strategy.”

CHU HISTORY

2025- Radford Head Coach

2024-25 SMU Chief Strategist for Men’s Basketball

2021-24 Indiana Pacers Manager of Game Strategy & Analytics

2019-21 Dallas Mavericks Basketball Analytics Liaison

2014-19 Nike Coach and Basketball Ambassador

2016-19 Texas Legends Assistant Coach (NBA G-League)

2015-16 Los Angeles Clippers Player Development Intern