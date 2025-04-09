Salem sends 21 student-athletes to the next level

SALEM, Va. – A total of 21 student-athletes from Salem High School signed national letters of intent Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The signees represent seven sports - soccer, lacrosse, track and field, softball, tennis, basketball and football - and will compete at programs across the commonwealth and beyond.

Among the group are two standout football players heading to Division I programs:

Josiah Persinger will continue his career at the University of Virginia.

Jackson Bryie is set to play at the Virginia Military Institute.

Here is the full list of signees:

Soccer

Logan Lavinder, Roanoke College

Lacrosse

Brayden Hall, Emory & Henry College

Jackson Jones, Emory & Henry College

Jackson Wininger, University of Mary Washington

Track and Field

Erin Armistead, University of Lynchburg

Justice English, Ferrum College

Mitchell Taylor, Roanoke College

Softball

Cora Grace Sparger, Christopher Newport University

Tennis

Logan Butcher, Emory & Henry College

Basketball

Kameron Brown, Shenandoah University

LaMarius Foxx, Eastern Mennonite University

Elizabeth Smith, Bluefield University

Charli Wynn, Bluefield University

Football

Josiah Boardley, Howard Huskies Prep Academy

Jackson Bryie, Virginia Military Institute

Jack Camper, Roanoke College

Connor Cox, Roanoke College

Dontay Davis, Randolph-Macon College

Josiah Persinger, University of Virginia

Eli Taylor, Roanoke College

Dorian Vance, Capital University