Salem sends 21 student-athletes to the next level

SALEM, Va. – A total of 21 student-athletes from Salem High School signed national letters of intent Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.
The signees represent seven sports - soccer, lacrosse, track and field, softball, tennis, basketball and football - and will compete at programs across the commonwealth and beyond.
Among the group are two standout football players heading to Division I programs:
Josiah Persinger will continue his career at the University of Virginia.
Jackson Bryie is set to play at the Virginia Military Institute.
Here is the full list of signees:
Soccer
Logan Lavinder, Roanoke College
Lacrosse
Brayden Hall, Emory & Henry College
Jackson Jones, Emory & Henry College
Jackson Wininger, University of Mary Washington
Track and Field
Erin Armistead, University of Lynchburg
Justice English, Ferrum College
Mitchell Taylor, Roanoke College
Softball
Cora Grace Sparger, Christopher Newport University
Tennis
Logan Butcher, Emory & Henry College
Basketball
Kameron Brown, Shenandoah University
LaMarius Foxx, Eastern Mennonite University
Elizabeth Smith, Bluefield University
Charli Wynn, Bluefield University
Football
Josiah Boardley, Howard Huskies Prep Academy
Jackson Bryie, Virginia Military Institute
Jack Camper, Roanoke College
Connor Cox, Roanoke College
Dontay Davis, Randolph-Macon College
Josiah Persinger, University of Virginia
Eli Taylor, Roanoke College
Dorian Vance, Capital University