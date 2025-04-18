Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
58º
Join Insider

Sports

McDonald twins enter transfer portal

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Football, Virginia Tech Sports, Virginia Tech Hokies, Jorden McDonald, Jayden McDonald, McDonald twins, Transfer Portal, Salem High School

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech defensive end Jorden McDonald and linebacker Jayden McDonald have entered the NCAA transfer portal, concluding their tenures with the Hokies after four seasons.​

Jorden appeared in 32 games for Virginia Tech, recording 11 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. With one year of eligibility remaining, McDonald is expected to seek a more prominent role.

Jayden, also a redshirt senior, appeared in 25 games making 8 starts--racking up 50 tackles and 1 sack during his time in Blacksburg.

The McDonald twins initially committed to Louisiana-Monroe before flipping to Virginia Tech in December 2020.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS