McDonald twins enter transfer portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech defensive end Jorden McDonald and linebacker Jayden McDonald have entered the NCAA transfer portal, concluding their tenures with the Hokies after four seasons.
Jorden appeared in 32 games for Virginia Tech, recording 11 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. With one year of eligibility remaining, McDonald is expected to seek a more prominent role.
Jayden, also a redshirt senior, appeared in 25 games making 8 starts--racking up 50 tackles and 1 sack during his time in Blacksburg.
The McDonald twins initially committed to Louisiana-Monroe before flipping to Virginia Tech in December 2020.