SALEM, Va. – In Carolina League action, Lynchburg defeated Salem 5-2 Friday night.

In another game in which the Red Sox failed to muster up enough offense, the team went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

While Salem tied the game 2-2 in the third inning, Lynchburg countered with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

From there, Conner Whittaker took control on the mound to help secure the victory.