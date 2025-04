SALEM, Va. – On the lacrosse field Wednesday night, Salem defeated Albemarle 13-1 in front of a great home crowd.

Scoring was hard to come by early in what was an aggressive, defensive match.

But Jackson Wininger changed things, scoring the first two goals of the night. From there, the Spartans built separation and held an 8-1 halftime lead before the 13-1 final score.

Salem improves its record to 6-2 this season.