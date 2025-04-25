4th annual Spartan Classic draws hundreds to Hanging Rock Golf Club

SALEM, Va. – Swinging for a good cause, 60 teams made up of nearly 250 people turned out for the 4th annual Spartan Classic at Hanging Rock Golf Club.

Everyone from Salem High School alums, local businesses, former players and coaches all hit the greens and fairways. The fundraising tournament is designed to benefit not only the Spartans football program but the Salem Sports Foundation which is in its 70th year of existence. In turn, the foundation supports all student-athletes in the City of Salem.

“To be a member of this community, my kids grew up here, so being in a city that changed the trajectory of my life and being part of the football program, it’s just paying it forward,” said Salem head football coach Don Holter. “To see this many folks from our city, from our community, businesses come support, not just Salem football, but the Salem Sports Foundation. As a high school player here, I benefited from them as well, even with a post-game meal and they still do that. And here as the head coach, what a privilege it is to serve the community. But at the same time, they’re serving us and have for a long time. Our kids today, when they walk out of the locker room to head home, walk out of that field house, they’re getting a hot meal.

4th annual Spartan Classic Golf Tournament (WSLS)

The event once again featured sponsors such as Mac & Bob’s, All Sports Cafe and dozens more.