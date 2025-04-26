High School baseball: Salem outlasts Pulaski Co. 9-6

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Spartans defeated the Pulaski County Cougars on the baseball diamond in a Friday night River Ridge District clash.

The Spartans did lots of two-out damage in the bottom of the first which yielded three runs.

The Cougars responded in the top of the second with a big three-run home run from Chase Lawrence. Pulaski County led 4-3 but not for long.

Salem notched 5 runs in the bottom of the second to take a commanding 9-4 lead. Pulaski County fought hard but the Spartans held on for the 9-6 victory.