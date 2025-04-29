Foul Check Episode 27: College Softball with UVA’s Jade Hylton and Kelsey Hackett

Listen to our sports podcast Foul Check with Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson.

Brooke and Eric are having a full circle moment this episode - sitting down with two softball stars they covered in high school.

Bassett alum Jade Hylton and Appomattox alum Kelsey Hackett chat with Brooke about Virginia’s historic season, the growth over the last few years, and the risk of robbing a homerun.

Then, Brooke and Eric chat about crying at championship games, wardrobe malfunction on the mound, and the Unsung Hero trophy we awarded to our fave, Steve.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com