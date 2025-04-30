Lord Botetourt sends 12 to next level in spring signing

DALEVILLE, Va. – Signing day at Lord Botetourt featured 12 student-athletes making their college commitments.
Three members of the girls basketball state championship team were among the signees, along with athletes from football, volleyball, boys basketball, and baseball.
Noah Donaho - baseball - Roanoke College
Braydon Whorley - basketball - Emory & Henry
Maddie Caron - basketball - Lenoir-Rhyne
Abby Kingery - basketball - Hollins
Madilyn Winterton - basketball - Lenoir-Rhyne
Jackson Harless - Football - Emory & Henry
Cody McConnaughey - football - Roanoke College
Tristan Overbay - football - Randolph-Macon
Seth Reiter - football - Ferrum
Gavin Walker - football - University of Charleston
Dean Webb - football - VMI
Rebecca Huddleston- volleyball- Bridgewater