Lord Botetourt sends 12 to next level in spring signing

DALEVILLE, Va. – Signing day at Lord Botetourt featured 12 student-athletes making their college commitments.

Three members of the girls basketball state championship team were among the signees, along with athletes from football, volleyball, boys basketball, and baseball.

Noah Donaho - baseball - Roanoke College

Braydon Whorley - basketball - Emory & Henry

Maddie Caron - basketball - Lenoir-Rhyne

Abby Kingery - basketball - Hollins

Madilyn Winterton - basketball - Lenoir-Rhyne

Jackson Harless - Football - Emory & Henry

Cody McConnaughey - football - Roanoke College

Tristan Overbay - football - Randolph-Macon

Seth Reiter - football - Ferrum

Gavin Walker - football - University of Charleston

Dean Webb - football - VMI

Rebecca Huddleston- volleyball- Bridgewater