Salem Red Sox walk it off against Fredericksburg

SALEM, Va. – The Nats jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but the Sox weren’t going away.

Karim Ayubi ripped one up the foul line and turned on the jets for a double. He’d later steal third.

That set up Yoelin Cespedes, who sent a shot deep enough for Ayubi to come home and tie the game 1-1. Elijah Nunez made the grab, but it wasn’t enough to stop the run.

The Sox tacked on another in the 9th to send it to extras.

Then, Natanael Yuten came through with the walk-off single—driving in Yosander Asencio and sealing the 3-2 win.

That’s Salem’s third straight win over the Nats. Win streak activated.