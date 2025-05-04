Parry McCluer officially unveils Charlie Manuel Field

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Saturday’s baseball game with Parry McCluer and Rockbridge County had a rather famous start.

Buena Vista’s own Charlie Manuel was back on the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch as the school officially named its baseball facility “Charlie Manuel Field.”

Charlie Manuel preparing to throw out the first pitch for the Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer game (WSLS)

“We actually brought it up last year, last summer, and had to go through the stages with the school board,” said Parry McCluer athletics director. “It did get ok’d by December, so then we went ahead and rolled with it at that point.”

“I love Buena Vista, that’s where I grew up,” Manuel said. “I have a lot of friends here, my childhood buddies, and I love everything about it. It’s great to be back.”

Charlie Manuel posing with the Parry McCluer baseball team (WSLS)

The Parry McCluer alum has traveled many roads since graduating in 1963. Roads that took him to the MLB as a player, over to Japan, before returning to the States as a legendary manager. Manuel’s stint in Philadelphia was the most memorable--including the 2008 World Series victory.

His approach to the game is what’s earned him respect from those around him.

Charlie Manuel talking with friends and fans from Buena Vista (WSLS)

“I am who I am, and I want to be fair and honest, and I want to treat people like I want to be treated. And also, when I was a leader, like a manager, things like that, I was disciplined on my team, and I wanted to be in control.”

As Manuel spent time with friends and family, he shared old stories from countless relationships built along the way. But no matter how far the journey has gone, personally or professionally, he’s forever thankful for the love from his hometown.

“I feel great about it”, said Manuel.