Washington & Lee claims its 14th ODAC lacrosse title

LEXINGTON, Va. – Junior Elliot Cohen tallied the game-winning goal in overtime from close range following a pass from junior James Haley to clinch the No. 9 Washington and Lee men’s lacrosse team’s 13th ODAC Tournament championship, 13-12, on Saturday afternoon over No. 14 Lynchburg.

With the game tied at 12 after a Riley Hastings goal for the Hornets (13-6) with 2:57 left in regulation, the Generals (16-3) were able to hold for the final shot, but a Haley attempt was stopped by Andrew Miller in goal with three seconds left.In the extra period, sophomore Tyler Spano won the opening face-off to set the Generals up to win the game without the Hornets gaining possession.