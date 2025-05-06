Roanoke, Lynchburg softball eliminated from ODAC Tournament

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College Maroons found themselves needing to win twice Monday to advance in the ODAC Softball Tournament. In their first elimination game against the Bridgewater Eagles, the Maroons knocked the number two seed out of the tournament with a 2-1 win. After scoring in the opening inning, Roanoke’s Maggie McCray was a force in the circle, finishing with a complete game that included 8 strikeouts.

After that win, Roanoke had to play Randolph-Macon--the very team they loss to on the opening day of action. It was a scoreless game through the first 5 innings as Northside grad Baylee Compton was in the circle for the Maroons. She threw 6 innings, that included 5 hits from the Yellow Jackets and a single run.

Randolph-Macon scored after back-to-back sacrifice bunts in the bottom of the 6th and that proved to be the same way the Yellow Jackets would win--a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the 10th inning.

In Pod 1, Lynchburg had no problems defeating Averett 14-0 in 5 innings. The Hornets then found themselves playing the top-seeded Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan. The Marlins had the advantage in the 6-0 victory.