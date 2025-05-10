Late rally lifts Clemson over Virginia Tech in ACC Softball Semifinals

BRIGHTON, Mass. – No. 3 Virginia Tech fell to No. 2 Clemson, 10-9, in the ACC Semifinals on Friday afternoon.

Friday started in an historic way for Hokies senior Cori McMillan as she hit her 30th home run of the season and became the first ACC player to hit 30 home runs in a single season. That put Virginia Tech ahead 5-1.

With the bases loaded for the Hokies in the top of the sixth, Kylie Aldridge found a gap for a three-run double to left fiel. The Hokies added another to make it 9-2 as the game shifted to the bottom of the sixth.

That’s when things changed. Clemson would face three different Virginia Tech pitchers. When the inning was over, the Hokies tallied five walks that helped in the Tigers eight-run rally take the 10-9 lead. The Hokies were unable to tie the game in the top of the seventh.