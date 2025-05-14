Virginia Tech, South Carolina to Meet in Sunday Debut of Aflac Kickoff Game

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry heads onto the field before the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

ATLANTA, Ga. – The 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game between Virginia Tech and South Carolina will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 31, from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and air nationally on ESPN, event officials announced Tuesday.

The matchup marks the first Aflac Kickoff Game to be played on a Sunday in the event’s 17-year history.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to have the Hokies and Gamecocks meet again for the first time in more than three decades,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “It should be an exciting matchup between South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and the team his father, Frank, coached for 29 seasons.”

South Carolina will make its first appearance in the Aflac Kickoff Game. Virginia Tech returns for the third time, having previously faced Alabama in the 2009 and 2013 editions.

The Hokies and Gamecocks have met 20 times since 1905, with South Carolina holding an 11-7-2 edge. Their last meeting came in 1991, when the Gamecocks claimed a 28-21 victory.

The contest is part of a doubleheader showcasing Atlantic Coast Conference vs. Southeastern Conference matchups during Labor Day weekend. Syracuse and Tennessee will also face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The winning team will earn The Old Leather Helmet Trophy, a rivalry-style award introduced in recent years. The helmet is traditionally passed among players and coaches on the field following the game.