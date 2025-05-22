Lord Botetourt, William Byrd come together for annual Unified Track Meet

DALEVILLE, Va. – On the last day of school, there was still one thing left for Lord Botetourt to check off before the official start to summer, the annual Unified Track Meet.

Despite the soggy morning, Lord Botetourt and William Byrd came together at Cavalier Field to compete in the meet. Events like the relay, the 100-meter dash, and a personal favorite, the softball toss, all took place throughout the day.

And the best part of any competition: the trophy presentation. Hardware was handed out to represent the hard work the team has put in over the long season, and encouragement that you can do anything you put your mind to.

“We watch our athletes just sprint a little faster, run better, look up in the stands and see their fans cheering them on. It’s heartwarming,” said Cheryl Shockley. “But the biggest thing that I love to take away from this as well, is the peers that we have, and how well they can work with our athletes and include them. And even with William Byrd today, we got a chance to interact with them because they don’t have any peers yet. So we’re hoping that this really sparks something over there and they get their team together and just a culminating experience just becomes amazing for everyone involved.”