Radford baseball splits on opening day of Big South tournament

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Radford University’s baseball team opened the 2025 Big South Conference Tournament with a 6-0 loss to No. 5 seed Winthrop on Wednesday at Truist Point.The No. 4 seed Highlanders were held scoreless and limited to just four hits in the shutout defeat.

With the loss, Radford played an elimination game against Presbyterian and bounced back in a big way. The Highlanders earned the 9-2 win to keep their season alive.

Up next is another elimination game Thursday at 7 p.m. against the lowest remaining seed.