Virginia to Host 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia has been selected to host the 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships at Scott Stadium, marking the first time since 1982 that the event will be held in Charlottesville, the NCAA announced Saturday.

The championships, encompassing Divisions I, II, and III, are scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, May 23–25, 2026. The Division I semifinals will take place on Saturday, followed by the Division II and III finals on Sunday, and culminating with the Division I championship game on Monday.

Scott Stadium, with a seating capacity exceeding 60,000, will be the first campus venue to host the Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship since 2002, when Rutgers University served as the site.The stadium previously hosted the championships in 1977 and 1982.

The decision to relocate the 2026 championships to Virginia followed a scheduling conflict with Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which was originally slated to host the event but will instead serve as a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We extend our gratitude to the NCAA and the Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee for entrusting us with the opportunity to host Championship Weekend,” said Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams. “We have great respect for the history and tradition of this iconic event, and UVA is honored to welcome collegiate men’s lacrosse to Charlottesville.”

Matt Colagiovanni, chair of the Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee, expressed enthusiasm about the selection. “The committee is excited to head to Charlottesville for a fantastic championship experience in 2026,” he said. “We are thrilled to work with the University of Virginia staff and local community to provide an outstanding championship experience for the student-athletes as the event returns to a college campus setting.”

Scott Stadium, primarily known as the home of Virginia football, has also hosted major concerts featuring artists such as The Rolling Stones, U2, and the Dave Matthews Band.The venue last hosted a lacrosse game in 2011, a regular-season matchup between Virginia and Maryland.