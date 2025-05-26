Pacers lift ban on Tyrese Haliburton's father for Game 4, AP source says

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyrese Haliburton’s father will be allowed to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, meaning his ban from attending Pacers games following an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs has ended, a person with knowledge of the Pacers’ decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been made public.

John Haliburton is expected to be seated in a suite Tuesday night when the Pacers host the New York Knicks, in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what happened in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana holds a 2-1 lead over the New York Knicks.

John Haliburton has not attended any of Indiana's eight games — home or road — since running onto the court and yelling in Antetokounmpo’s face after his son made a last-second layup in overtime to send the Bucks home in the first round for the third straight year.

Instead, John Haliburton has been seen in a local Indianapolis bar celebrating his son's feats, such as making a buzzer-beating shot to force overtime in Game 1 against the Knicks — a game Indiana won at New York.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

