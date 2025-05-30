Early season kickoff times released for Hokies, Cavaliers football

ROANOKE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) unveiled kickoff times and television designations for select early-season and special date football games on Thursday, providing clarity for the 2025 schedules of Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia.

Virginia Tech will commence its season on Sunday, August 31, facing South Carolina at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the game broadcast on ESPN. The Hokies’ home opener is set for Saturday, September 6, against Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. Subsequent home games include a matchup with Old Dominion on September 13 at 7 p.m. ET and a Friday night contest against California on October 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, both airing on ACC Network .

The University of Virginia will open its season at home against Coastal Carolina on Sunday, August 31, at 6 p.m. ET, with coverage on ACC Network. The Cavaliers will then travel to NC State for a noon game on September 6, broadcast on ESPN2. Virginia’s home game against William & Mary is scheduled for September 13 at noon ET on ACC Network. A notable Friday night game against Florida State is slated for September 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN .

The ACC’s release of these kickoff times allows fans to plan for key match-ups and primetime games as the 2025 college football season approaches.